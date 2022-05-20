Child, 3 adults killed in Texas Pakistani family murder-suicide: Official



New York: A child and three adults have been killed in a murder-suicide incident involving a Pakistani family in Texas, according to a law enforcement official.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man shot dead his 4-year-old daughter, his estranged wife, and his mother-in-law and killed himself, according to Fox7 TV.

Sheriff’s deputies made the grim discovery when they went to the woman’s apartment in the Houston suburb of Spring on Thursday morning in response to a call, he said.

ABC13 TV in Houston said that he described the family as Pakistani.

Their identities have not been revealed by authorities pending notification of their families.

The station said that the woman worked at a nearby Islamic school.

A police report was filed in April that the little girl told her mother that her father told her to get into a bathtub and keep her head underwater, the station added.