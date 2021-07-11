Spread the love



















Child Kidnapped from Karavali Bypass Udupi

Udupi: A twenty eight months old child was allegedly kidnapped from the workers colony near Karavali Bypass here on Sunday, July 11.

According to sources, couple Bharathi and Arun from Mudhola of Bagalkot district were living in a Shed at the Karavali Bypass. The couple had twins, one of the twins Dheeraj was in his Native place while the other Shivaraj was staying with his parents in Udupi. During the lockdown period all migrant workers were staying in relief camps at the Karavali Bypass where they came in contact with a person named Parashu.

On Sunday Morning Parashu came to their shed and with the permission of the couple took the child out for breakfast. Even after a long time when the child or Parashu did not return, the parents began searching for their son everywhere but in vain.

Later the couple approached the Udupi town police station and lodged a complaint.

The movement of the person carrying the child was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera at Karavali Bypass.

A case has been registered in the Udupi Town Police Station and investigation is on.

