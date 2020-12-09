Spread the love



















Child Protection Unit Rescues Four Children found Working in Weekly Shandy

Udupi: The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) in a joint operation with allied agencies including Child Helpline rescued four children who were involved in street side vending at the shandy in Padubidri near here on Tuesday. The children are from Haveri, Gadag, Vijayapura and Kushtagi. Juvenile Justice Board member Rajesh, who hails from Padubidri spotted the children at the shandy and tipped off the DCPU that swung into action.

Photo for Representation only

The children rescued include three boys and a girl. Prabhakara Achar, legal-cum-probation officer, DCPU said the quartet were produced before Ronald Furtado, district child welfare committee president. Since schools are not functioning now, children of migrant labourers accompany them and are found indulging in trade at weekly shandies. Since these are not regular establishments, child labour rules do not apply, Achar told TOI.

The sole aim of the rescue raid carried out during the day was to sensitize parents to comply with child rights, he said. “When children are spotted at such public places involved in trade, it becomes difficult for people to ascertain if the adults with them are indeed their parents or if they are children forced to work there under any sort of duress,” he said. The CWC after ascertaining details of the children, arranged for their safe shelter for the time being.