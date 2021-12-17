Children File Objection at Sub Registrar office Against Father’s Second Marriage

Udupi: In a surprising incident, children filed an objection at the Sub Registrar office against their father for getting married for the second time on December 17.

Ashfaq from Udupi filed an application on November 17, for a registered marriage with a girl of a different faith from Madhwanagar, Udupi. Ashfaq had given false information in the application that he was unmarried. When Ashfaq applied for the second marriage, his four children objected in front of the Sub-registrar on Friday, December 17.

Speaking to media persons Ashfaq’s son Asad said, “My father and mother got married on 25 May 2002 and have four children including twins. Recently my mother expired due to Covid-19 and we stayed at our grandmother’s house for six months.

Asad further said, “After my mother’s death my father was not taking care of us and all four of us were staying at our grandmother’s house. Recently I got a message that our father had applied for a second marriage without informing us. Today we came here and requested the Sub Registrar not to allow my father to marry for a second time. Our father is not taking care of us in any way. We are in grief due to our mother’s death and our father is not bothered about us or our education. We need justice”.