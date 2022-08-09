Children Overjoyed with Boiled Eggs, Bananas, Groundnut Chikki along Midday Meal



Mangaluru: Earlier the midday meal served at schools had no other menu items than rice, sambar, Palya and pickle, but now the serving of boiled eggs, bananas or groundnut chikki along with the midday meal which commenced in few taluks of Dakshina Kannada few days ago has put smiles on the faces of the school children.

Ms Usha M, executive officer, Akshara Dasoha, Dakshina Kannada said, “Eggs are most preferred among children, followed by bananas and chikki. All government children from grade one to eight in the Dakshina Kannada are directed to serve with boiled eggs, bananas or groundnut chikki. Recently it was started in Belthangady, Sullia, Puttur, Bantwal and Moodbidri BEOs, followed by in Mangaluru BEO limits. This is the scheme under the Pradhan Manthri Shakthi Nirman programme. The children are given boiled eggs, bananas or groundnut chikki for 46 days of the ongoing academic year. It will be served twice a week,” .

Usha further added that egg is most preferred in Dakshina Kannada. On day one of implementation, in Belthangady, a total of 7091 children were served eggs, 1179 opted for bananas and about 279 children given groundnut chikki. It was implemented in 109 schools in Belthangady. “The data of other schools are yet to be collated. In all, eggs are widely accepted in Dakshina Kannada,” she said.

The procurement of eggs and two other items is given at school level. Usha said that a committee of eight members at the school level is constituted. It is headed by the school SDMC president, two school teachers, two parents and others. They are given Rs 6 each to buy for all three items. When it comes to eggs, Rs 5 is fixed for purchase, 50 paise for boiling, 30 paise for peeling of eggs after boiling and 20 paise added as a transportation cost. “Apart from it, we have also given instruction to schools that groundnut chikki can be prepared in the school kitchen itself or can be bought from women entrepreneurs from the region,” she said.

Except for a few, our students prefer eggs. The children are very excited and eager for the next egg-day, commented a government school teacher.

Like this: Like Loading...