Children with Special Needs benefit from MRPL‘s Contribution

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has reaffirmed its dedication to its social responsibility, extending a generous contribution of Rs 45.41 Lakhs to support special education initiatives of two eminent special schools in the coastal region: the Chethana Special School in Karkala, located in Udupi District, and the Spoorthi Special School and Training Centre in Moodbidri, situated in Dakshina Kannada District.

This special contribution was made under MRPL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program and is aimed at providing for their daily commute to the school. MRPL’s funds have facilitated the procurement of a dedicated vehicle, a Tempo Traveller. Through this gesture, it hopes to ensure that children with special needs continue their education. 165 children will directly benefit from MRPL’s generous support.

MRPL’s commitment to this initiative underscores its dedication to promoting inclusive education and the welfare of special children within the community. Through its CSR program, MRPL continues to make meaningful contributions that uplift the lives of those in need.

About MRPL

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) is a leading integrated downstream oil and gas company, committed to enhancing the well-being of the communities it serves. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, MRPL actively contributes to various social and environmental causes, striving to make a positive impact on society.

