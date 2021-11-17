Spread the love



















Children’s Day Celebration at Holy Cross Church Cordel-Kulshekar

Mangaluru: ICYM CORDEL-KULSHEKAR celebrated ‘Children’s day’ by organizing sports and games for the Catechism children of Cordel Parish. On Sunday 14th November, the youth gathered in Cordel Ground to conduct games for children after the 9:30am mass.

The programme began with a prayer led by Rev. Fr Shaun Rodrigues. He wished the children well.The Unit President Jeevan Lobo welcomed the gathering. Various games such as lemon Race, cup race, musical chair, bombing the city and dodge ball were held for the students from Vth to 10th standard.

Fr Jovin Sequeira, Dn Vivek Pinto, Michael Dsouza, Vice President PPP, Lancy Sequeira, Secretary PPP, Mrs Prathiba Dsouza and Catechism teachers were present and gave their support. Jovial D’silva and team coordinated the games.

Ms Avrel Fernandes, Ashel D’silva and Joshua D’souza compered the program.The program came to end with a baila and ice-creams for everyone.

Report by: Lanvielle Sequeira, Secretary ICYM.

