Children’s Day Celebrations at St Aloysius PU College

“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country” –Jawaharlal Nehru

Mangaluru: On the occasion of Children’s Day, St Aloysius PU College organized an event to celebrate Children’s Day. The event commenced with a short prayer song by the students. After which they had a medley of songs performed to get the crowd going. This was followed by a dance performance by the Bollywood and Western Dance associations. The energetic dance performance entertained and enthralled the students on their special day.

The Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, in his address to the students wished them all a very ‘Happy Children’s Day’. He stated that they were the reason for the celebration and what is celebrated is the child that is there within each one of them. He added that the day is to recognize and observe their innocence, spontaneity, laughter, passion, energy, ability to do hard work and achieve your dreams. He congratulated the students for all their achievements in academics, sports and other extracurricular activities, which he felt was a testimony of their drive, ambition and talent. He hoped that the students gained all possible opportunities to shine and to explore their talents and make a difference in the society.

To mark the vibrancy and cultures of India ‘Ethnic Day’ was also observed. Students wore glittering traditional and ethnic wear on this special day which made the occasion even more colorful. To add to the glamour on the occasion an ‘Ethnic Fashion Show’ also organized. The participants displayed their confidence and comfort to walk on the ramp in traditional outfits. Their personality and their ability to think out of the square were considered for the awards. Harsh Verma of I PU and Saniya PT of II PU were crowned Ethnic King and Queen respectively.

The students were then surprised with a scintillating dance performance by the teachers which created an electrifying atmosphere among the crowd. The Students’ Council President, Harsh Ponnappa, delivered the vote of thanks expressing his gratitude to the management and staff for encouraging the students’ council and supporting them to organise such a programme filled with music, dance, a fashion show entertainment to mark the occasion.

Rev. Fr Pradeep Sequeira SJ, Finance Officer, Rev. Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, Campus Minister, Vice Principal, Mr Muralikrishna GM, Dean, Dr Pradeep M were present on the occasion. The Directors of Students’ Council, Mrs. Kiran Shetty(Dean), Mrs Amitha Shetty(HoD Arts), and other office Bearers guided the students in arranging and executing this event meticulously. Chirag Bajal of II PU and Shreya Das of I PU lightened up the whole atmosphere with their standup comedy cum moderator roles.