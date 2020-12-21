Spread the love



















Children’s Konkani Music Album by Clifford D’Souza Released

Mangaluru: A music album of children’s Konkani songs (in audio CD format), bearing the title, “Fulchim Fulam – Bhurgyanchim Sumodhur Gitam”, meaning ‘Blooming Flowers – Children’s Melodious Songs’ is now on sale.

The CD was formally released by senior web journalist, media consultant and music critic Richard Lasrado in the CAD Media premises, Arya Samaj Road in Mangaluru, on December 21.

Owner of CAD Media K Dinesh Rao, audio engineer Shinoy V Joseph, Philomena Rita D’Souza, Matilda Lasrado, seasoned multilingual singer Adolph Jayathilak and the young singers who lent their voices to the album, the children’s parents and many music lovers who supported the project in various ways were present on the occasion.

The album contains group songs by children. Lyrics, melodies, orchestration and direction are by Clifford Leo D’Souza of Kadri, Mangaluru. Programming, recording and mixing have been executed by Shinoy V Joseph.

The album has 14 catchy children’s action songs, sung by 31 active and talented children from the city and around.

As Christmas is approaching, to mark the festive spirit, a song representing it has been added as bonus to the music-lovers.

This project is not meant to make any profit, but solely to bring to light the talents of children, especially of those in suburban areas who lack exposure and opportunities.