Chile records 7,972 new Covid cases in one day



Santiago: Chile reported on Friday 7,972 new Covid-19 infections and 133 more deaths in the last day, bringing the total caseload to 1,461,419 and the death toll to 30,472, the Health Ministry said.

The Chilean region of Aysen had the highest incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in the country, followed by the regions of Los Rios, Maule and the Santiago Metropolitan Region, Xinhua reported.

In the last seven days, the regions with the highest increase in Covid-19 cases were Coquimbo, Los Rios, the Santiago Metropolitan Region and Valparaiso.

Chile has been facing an increase in infections in the last few weeks, which has prompted a new lockdown of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, as well as other parts of the country.

Specialists are also noting an increase in infections in people under 50 years old, especially those who are not vaccinated, leading to a higher demand for hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, health unions have warned that health personnel can no longer cope with the workload, while critical care units in hospitals have exceeded their capacity.

