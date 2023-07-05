China announce squad for FIFA Women’s World Cup

Guangzhou (China): China on Wednesday announced their final 23-player squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Six veterans on the list, including Wang Shanshan, Wu Haiyan and Wang Shuang, have played at two World Cups. Three more players in the squad featured at the previous World Cup in France in 2019, while the remaining 14 players will be making the first appearance at women’s football’s showpiece event.

The Steel Roses have set a goal of reaching the quarterfinals at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which starts on July 20, a Xinhua report said.

At the 2019 World Cup in France, China were knocked out in the round of 16. “This time, we are certainly looking to make our target higher since this gives us more motivation,” said head coach Shui Qingxia.

The reigning Asian champions have been allocated into Group D, alongside England, Denmark and Haiti, and will face Denmark in their opening match on July 22.

Squad list:

Goalkeepers: Zhu Yu, Xu Huan, Pan Hongyan

Defenders: Wu Haiyan, Yao Wei, Wang Linlin, Gao Chen, Chen Qiaozhu, Li Mengwen, Dou Jiaxing

Midfielders: Zhang Rui, Yao Lingwei, Gu Yasha, Zhang Xin, Yang Lina, Wu Chengshu, Zhang Linyan, Shen Mengyu

Forwards: Wang Shanshan, Wang Shuang, Tang Jiali, Xiao Yuyi, Lou Jiahui

