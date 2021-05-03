Spread the love



















China-donated Covid vaccines arrive in Myanmar



Yangon: A batch of Covid-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government has arrived at the Yangon International Airport, according to a release from the Chinese embassy.

The donated vaccines, promised by China earlier this year, was handed over at a critical stage of prevention and control against the pandemic, demonstrating the “Paukphaw” (fraternal) friendship and spirit of a community with a shared future, said the embassy on Sunday, hoping that the vaccines can help protect life and health of Myanmar people and combat the pandemic, Xinhua reported.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, China and Myanmar have carried out effective cooperation, with China not only donating medicines and equipment, but also sending medical experts to assist Myanmar in combating the pandemic.