China fashion giant faces calls for Wall Street probe over Uyghur forced labour

A group of US lawmakers has called for Chinese fast fashion brand Shein to be investigated over claims that Uyghur forced labour is used to make some of the clothes it sells, the media reported.



Washington: A group of US lawmakers has called for Chinese fast fashion brand Shein to be investigated over claims that Uyghur forced labour is used to make some of the clothes it sells, the media reported.

The letter to the Wall Street watchdog comes amid expectations the firm may sell its shares in the US, reports the BBC.

“We have zero tolerance for forced labour,” Shein told the BBC.

The company also said that it currently has no plans for a listing on Wall Street.

The letter, which was signed by two dozen Republican and Democrat lawmakers, cited “credible allegations of utilising underpaid and forced labour”.

It also called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to force Shein to independently audit and verify “that the company does not use Uyghur forced labour”, before it was allowed to sell shares in the US.

In response to the letter, Shein told the BBC: “We are committed to respecting human rights and adhering to local laws and regulations in each market we operate in.

“Our suppliers must adhere to a strict code of conduct that is aligned to the International Labour Organization’s core conventions.”

Human rights groups and Western governments, including the US and UK, have accused China of forced labour and internment of Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority.

In December 2020, research showed that up to half a million people were being forced to pick cotton in Xinjiang. Beijing denies any rights abuses, the BBC reported.

Like this: Like Loading...