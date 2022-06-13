China issues orange alert for mountain torrents



Beijing: China’s Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration issued alerts for mountain torrents.

From 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, parts of Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong provinces and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous region will be prone to mountain torrent disasters, according to a yellow alert jointly issued by the authorities.

The agencies advised local authorities to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warnings amid measures to brace for evacuation, Xinhua news agency reported.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.