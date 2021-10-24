Spread the love



















Chinese boat seized for fishing in S Korea’s EEZ without permit

Seoul: South Korea’s Coast Guard has seized a Chinese boat for fishing without a permit in the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the southern resort island of Jeju, officials said on Sunday.

The 272-tonne vessel carrying 11 crew members is suspected of conducting fishing activities in waters 116 km south of the city of Seogwipo on the island at 12 p.m. on Saturday without any authorisation, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The vessel is also alleged to have attempted to flee despite the Coast Guard’s repeated calls to stop moving.

The Coast Guard plans to investigate the vessel’s captain and other shipmates after they take Covid-19 tests, the officials added.

