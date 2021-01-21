Spread the love



















Chinese mainland reports 126 new locally transmitted Covid cases



Beijing: The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 144 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 126 locally transmitted and 18 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 68 were reported in Heilongjiang, 33 in Jilin, 20 in Hebei, two each in Beijing and Shanxi, and one in Shandong, the commission said in its daily report, Xinhua news agency reported.

Five suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai, said the commission, adding that no deaths related to the disease were reported on Wednesday.