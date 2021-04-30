Spread the love



















Chinese mainland reports 13 new Covid cases



Beijing: The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 13 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of all the cases, seven were reported in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one each in Shanxi, Jiangsu, Fujian and Hainan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported across the mainland on Thursday, the commission said.

No new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Thursday, it added.