Chinese mainland reports 18 imported Covid cases

Beijing: The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 18 new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the cases, three each were reported in Shanghai, Guangdong and Sichuan, two in Shaanxi and one each in Tianjin, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Fujian, Hunan and Gansu, Xinhua news agency reported.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Sunday.

