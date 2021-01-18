Spread the love



















Chinese mainland reports 93 new locally transmitted Covid cases



Beijing: The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 109 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 93 locally transmitted cases and 16 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Out of the locally transmitted cases, 54 were reported in Hebei, 30 in Jilin, seven in Heilongjiang, and two in Beijing, Xinhua news agency reported citing the health commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai on Sunday, said the commission, adding that no deaths related to the disease were reported.