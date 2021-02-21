Spread the love



















Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Beijing: The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

No new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases had been reported for six straight days since Monday, according to the commission. One such case was reported in Hebei Province on last Sunday, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The commission said it received reports of seven new imported Covid-19 cases on Saturday.

Two new suspected cases from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it said.

On Saturday, 38 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 4,928 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,735 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 193 remained hospitalised. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,831 by Saturday, including 423 patients still receiving treatment, two of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,772 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were three suspected Covid-19 cases on the mainland by the end of Saturday, and 7,929 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Saturday also saw six asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. One asymptomatic case arriving from outside the mainland was re-categorised as the confirmed case.

A total of 316 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 274 arrived from outside the mainland.

By the end of Saturday, 10,848 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 197 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 942 cases, including nine deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 10,362 Covid-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 47 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 893 had been discharged in Taiwan.