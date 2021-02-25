Spread the love
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases
Beijing: The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.
Seven new confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, the commission said.
One new suspected case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Spread the love