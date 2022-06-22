Chirag Paswan blames Nitish govt over attacks on BJP leaders in Bihar



Patna: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government for the attacks on BJP leaders in Bihar during the recent agitations against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces.

Holding the state government squarely responsible for the attacks, Paswan said, “Law and order is completely a state subject. Wherever violence takes place, it is the sole responsibility of the state government. Due to the lacklustre approach of the Nitish Kumar government, Bihar burnt for three days and several BJP leaders were attacked in various districts.”

The houses and properties of BJP leaders, including state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal, Deputy CM Renu Devi, and MLAs Vinay Bihari, Aruna Devi and C.N. Singh, were attacked by angry mobs on June 17 and 18 during the anti-Agnipath agitation. The protesters also set the BJP offices in Nawada and Madhepura on fire.

“The violence was a result of the complete failure of the state police and intelligence agencies who were unable to assess the situation and failed to take preventive measures,” Paswan said.

On the other hand, Paswan also slammed BJP leaders for offering jobs of security guards to Agniveers at the end of their four-year tenure in the armed forces.

“The youth put their lives at risk for the country and some BJP leaders are offering them jobs of security guards in BJP offices. The youth are not preparing to join the army to become security guards later. The Centre is misleading the youth. I appeal to the Centre to address the issues facing the youth,” Paswan said.