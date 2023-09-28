Chirag Paswan says Nitish Kumar does ‘pressure politics’



Patna: National President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Chirag Paswan on Wednesday claimed that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar does the “pressure politics” to make his alliance partner “scared”.

“Nitish Kumar shows the fear of opposition parties to take maximum benefit. It is a part of his old political ploy. When the JD-U leader was with the NDA, he walked to the residence of Lalu Prasad for Dawat-e-Iftar to make BJP frightened. Now, he is in Mahagathbandhan, he is leaving the functions of his own alliance and going to pay tributes to the senior leaders of BJP to apply pressure on the RJD,” Paswan said.

“It is absolutely right that Nitish Kumar is being ignored in the alliance of opposition parties. He went there to become convener, leader of the alliance and the PM candidate but no one is noticing him. Nitish Kumar stays in any alliance, its leaders do not trust him. When the people of Bihar have no faith in him, how could people of other states trust him? He used to shift his goal post repeatedly leading to trust issues with him. This is the reason why he often does pressure politics,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...