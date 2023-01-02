Chiranjeevi’s nephew Panja Vaisshav Tej’s film to release on April 29

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s ‘Mega Family Hero’ Panja Vaisshnav Tej is working with debutant director Srikanth N. Reddy for his fourth movie – a complete mass action entertainer.

The makers have announced the release date of #PVT04. The yet-to-be-titled movie will be released in theatres worldwide on April 29, 2023.

Vaisshnav Tej is Megastar Chiranjeevi’s nephew and has been noticed for his acting abilities in movies like ‘Kondapolam’. Sreeleela is playing the leading lady opposite Vaisshnav Tej in the movie.

The makers earlier released a glimpse of the movie which indicated #PVT04 is going to be high on mass and action elements. The actor undergoes a remarkable makeover for the movie.

Vaisshnav Tej can be seen standing outside the fence and though his face is not visible, his aggression can be sensed.

The movie is being produced jointly by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and S. Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, while Srikara Studios presents it.

Dudley is handling the cinematography of the movie, Navin Nooli is the editor, and A.S. Prakash is the art director of the film.