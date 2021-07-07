Spread the love



















Chitradurga Man Arrested by City Cyber Crime for Posting Provocative Messages on Social Media

Mangaluru: Sleuths of Mangaluru City Cyber Crime branch have arrested a 28-year-old man for posting provocative messages by creating a fake account on Facebook, during the violence which took place opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizen (NRC) in the city in December 2019. The arrested person is Yogish, a resident from Hirur in Chitradurga district.

Police sources reveal that during the violence that took place in Mangaluru in December 2019, Yogish had posted a provocative post against the police with the motive of deterring them from discharging duty. The post was threatening the families of police personnel and instigating on social media. Later, Yogish had tagged the post to another account and shared the screenshot on social media.

A case has been registered against Yogish by the City cyber crime. The accused, after being produced before the court, has been sent to judicial custody by the Court.

