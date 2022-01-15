Choornotsava Celebrated with Pomp at Udupi Sri Krishna Temple

Udupi: As a part of Saptotsava-the annual seven-day gala car festival, the daylight ‘‘Brahmarathotsava’ of Lord Sri Krishna, popularly known as ‘Choornotsava’, was held with spiritual and religious fervour at Sri Krishna Temple here, on Saturday, January 15.

The daylight car festival was held under the guidance of Paryaya Admar Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swamiji in the morning. During the past six days, Rathotsavas were held at night.

The clay idol of Lord Krishna was mounted on the ‘Brahmaratha’, the huge chariot for the daylight car festival, and pulled around the Car Street by devotees.

After performing ‘Mahamangalarathi’ to the ‘Utsavamurthy’ of the presiding deity Lord Sri Krishna, sweets, coconuts, fruits and coins were thrown at the crowd by the participating Swamijis from the ‘Brahmaratha.’

Choornotsava is held annually to commemorate the installation of the Saligrama stone idol of Lord Sri Krishna in the form of a child with a churning rod in one hand and a rope in the other by saint and philosopher Sri Madhwacharya, more than 800 years ago.

It is said that the Saligrama stone idols of Lord Sri Krishna and Lord Balaram covered in ‘Gopichandan mud’ were presented to Madhwacharya by a sailor whose ship was rescued from a wreck in the Arabian Sea by the saint.

The idol of Lord Balaram was installed at Vadabhandeshwara, near Malpe beach, while the idol of Lord Krishna was installed in Udupi on the Makarasankranthi day.

After the Rathotsava, the clay idol was immersed in the Madhwa Sarovar and was followed by a holy dip by the assembled Swamijis and devotees. The presiding deity inside the sanctum sanctorum was specially decorated for the occasion. Mass feeding was also held later in the Temple.