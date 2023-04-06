Choose the Best Retirement Plans to Ensure a Comfortable Retirement Life

Weekends and retirement are probably the two most awaited times for you if you have been working in the corporate sector for a long time. You would make a plan for the coming weekend, but have you been making plans for your retirement?

The sunset years of your life might seem distant now, but it does not change the fact that now is the time to plan it. Retirement is the time when you fulfil your wishes and pursue the hobbies that you had before. It is the time to relax and unwind. But you still need funds for it.

This is where the best retirement plans come.

Here are a few benefits of getting yourself the best retirement plans:

Ensures Financial Security:

Retirement would mean the end of your employment years, in other words, the end of your income. So, how would you live a comfortable life without funds? A savings fund would surely help, but the best retirement plans would add an extra layer of financial protection.

The best retirement plans are designed to meet the post-retirement needs of an individual. It helps an individual create a corpus and use it to generate a regular income in the form of a pension after retirement.

These plans can help you manage your lifestyle expenses smoothly by replacing your income.

2. Makes you Financially Independent:

If you stayed financially independent all your lives, we take you would still want the situation to remain unchanged when you are retired. You might not want to depend on your children for your financial needs. The best retirement plans help you do just that.

They offer you financial assistance so that you are able to live the life you want on your terms, without depending on anyone for your financial needs.

3. Gives you Peace of Mind:

If you had been working all your life, then we take stress would have been a common part of your day-to-day life. It is only natural to be stressed when you are working. But retirement is the end of work stress; it is a time when you can chill and unwind. Financial stress should be the last thing you have.

But once again, it’s only natural; retirement puts an end to your income, so you would anyway be worried about funds to manage your daily expenses. However, knowing you have the best retirement plans to take care of your financial needs in the sunset years of your life, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

4. You Get More than you Invest:

The best retirements are not conventionally investment plans if we go by the definition, but we would not be wrong to consider their investment plans if we concentrate on the fact that they provide us returns.

Yes, you read that right. The best retirement plans help multiply your investment by giving you a higher corpus amount; if you are wondering how it depends on the retirement plan you have chosen.

While some retirement plans invest in market-linked instruments to multiply your money, others offer you a fixed rate of return and investment security. Nevertheless, you get more than you invested in the first place.

The Best Retirement Plans You Can Choose:

You can choose between government retirement plans and private retirement plans.

Government Pension Plans:

As the name suggests, these retirement plans and schemes are introduced by the Government of India to support wealth building to meet the retirement needs of an individual.

Here are several best retirement plans offered by the Indian government:

National Pension Scheme Atal Pension Yojana Indra Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme

Private Pension Schemes

Private pension schemes are offered by private banks and non-banking finance companies. Here are several best retirements plans you can choose between. Please note some of them might not be designed as a retirement plan, but they can serve the same objective.

Unit Linked Insurance Plans Max Life’s Guaranteed Returns Plans

The Bottom Line

It’s never too early, and it’s never too late to start retirement planning. The financial requirements of your retired life can be sizeable; the best retirement plans can ease the financial burden, if not eliminate it completely. It is advisable that you pair the best retirement plans with your investment plans, savings corpus and life insurance (Know what is life insurance here) if you already live a comfortable or lavish lifestyle. It will be a good idea to calculate your financial requirements to do your retirement planning right (You can go over your annual expenses for the same purpose)

So, start today! Have sound retirement planning!

