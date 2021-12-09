Chopper crash survivor shifted to Bengaluru, CM, Guv visit hospital



Bengaluru: Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the IAF chopper crash which resulted in the death of the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 13 others, was airlifted to the Indian Air Force’s Command Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday evening for further treatment.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, paid a visit to the hospital to check on him.

Hospital sources said that the IAF officer is on life support.

Flown from the Wellington Military Hospital in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, Varun Singh has suffered severe burn injuries and his condition is said to be critical.

The doctors, however, say that he is responding well to the treatment.

Varun Singh was awarded the Shurya Chakra on Independence Day this year for saving his Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) during a challenging emergency situation.