Choreographer Rajit Dev to make acting debut in music video



Mumbai: Choreographer Rajit Dev will soon face the camera, in the music video “Kareeb”. He will share screen space in the song with actress Divya Agarwal.

“I want people to see a new side of me. I’ve been teaching and training actors for over 100 songs in my career as an assistant and a choreographer. This is the first time I’m playing a hero in a song. My expectation is just that the audience supports us and shows us love for the work that we have done,” he told IANS.

The song is sung by Vishal Dadlani, which was one of the primary reasons for Rajit to come on board.

“Vishal Dadlani has always been one of my favourite singers. He’s an amazing singer-music director. I’ve choreographed a lot of his songs like ‘Tehes nehes’ in ‘Khaali Peeli’. I worked on all songs in ‘Befikre’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Bharat’ as an assistant choreographer. I have always loved choreographing for his numbers,” said Rajit.

He is excited by the entire process of shooting the music video because he has also choreographed the song. “This is a debut for me in front of the camera. I loved the whole process. It was a little hectic for me on the sets because I have also choreographed the song, I had to explain the shots to the camera team and then perform,” he said.

The video has been directed Udit Jawrani and the song is composed by Goldie Sohel. The lyrics are by Kunal Verma. The music video will release on May 11.