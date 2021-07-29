Spread the love



















Chouhan meets Mandaviya, discusses Covid situation, vaccination



New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and vaccination programmme in the state.

He also sought information about the third Covid wave.

As health experts are repeatedly warning of the approaching third wave, the meeting was called to take stock of Covid-19 situation in the state. The two also discussed the development of health infrastructure in the state.

Along with the discussion on Covid, the Health Minister also talked about the development of chemical and fertilisers plants in the state.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Chouhan said that Covid situation in the state is under control and the active case stands at 130 only. Seven Covid cases had been detected in Indore district.

From 71,090 samples tested, only 18 reported positive for Covid-19, he said. As per the data available, a total of 70,000-75,000 Covid tests are being conducted everyday in the state.

He has, however, warned the people that the second Covid wave is not over and they should follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

About vaccination, he said: “Madhya Pradesh has achieved a milestone in vaccination against Covid-19. The state has administered 10.34 lakh vaccines today which is highest in India for today and also over 3 crore people in the state have been vaccinated so far.”

