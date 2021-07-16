Spread the love



















Christian Businessman Donates Temple in Shirva, Inaugurated

Udupi: A retired Christian businessman who built the Siddhivinayaka Temple worth Rs 1.5 crore was inaugurated on July 15 at Shirva. Gabrial Fabian Nazareth, a resident of Halehithlu near Shirva was a devotee of Siddhivinayaka. The Siddhivinayaka Temple which he had built was inaugurated in the presence of Sri Vidyadeesha Theertha Swamiji of Palimar Math.

Speaking on the occasion Sri Vidyadeesha Theertha Swamiji said, “Gabrial Nazareth has done a noble work in Shirva. He has built a temple dedicated to Sri Siddhivinayaka. With the grace of Siddhivinayaka the people of Shirva live in peace and health”.

Sri Vidyarajeshwara Theertha, Junior Swamiji of Palimar Math, Sandeep Upadhyaya of Kannarpadi, Temple in-charge Nagesh Hegde and others were present.

It is said that in 1959, at the age of 14, Gabrial Nazareth completed his schooling and went to Mumbai. He resided near the Prabhadevi Sri Siddhivinayaka temple and worshipped Sri Siddhivinayaka daily. Gabrial worked hard to earn his living and later established a plastic and metal dye-making workshop near the temple. In 40 years, he had set up three branches of his workshop. 12 years ago Gabrial sold his business and settled in his native Shirva.

Recently Gabrial decided to donate the 12 cents of land which he had received from his father to build the Siddhivinayaka temple. Gabrial did not receive any donations to build the temple. Gabrial gifted the temple to Hindu brothers in the name of his parents, the late Fabian Sebastian and Sabina Nazareth.

