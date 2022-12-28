‘Christian Community United by ‘Live & Let Live Motto’-Top Cop at ‘Bandhutva Christmas Celebration 2022’

‘Live & Let Live Motto has United the Christian Community’-Top Cop/Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar at ‘Bandhutva Christmas Celebrations 2022’ organized by Mangalore Diocese at Father Muller Convention Centre Mini Hall on Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Mangaluru: It’s December and with December comes the joy of Christmas, and it’s time to spread love and harmony in the Community. It’s time to forgive and bless those who are against us and hate us, to give up one’s very self-to think only of others-how to bring the greatest happiness to others that are the true meaning of Christmas. It’s a time of God showering his great love on us. After all, the true meaning of Christmas is the celebration of God’s ultimate gift: the Birth of Jesus Christ. And to celebrate this joy and happiness of Christmas people from different faith and religion gathered at Father Muller Convention Centre Mini Hall on Tuesday, 27 December 2022 to partake in the BANDHUTVA CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION-2022′ is a signature programme of Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese.

In the absence of DK Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar, who at the last minute had other engagements, and in his place of being a Chief Guest, the very versatile, talented and great friend of all, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar graced the occasion. Bandhutva Christmas Celebration saw people of other faiths gathered as ‘Bandhu’. It was an occasion to experience brotherhood which calls each one of us to show our concern and thoughtfulness towards our fellow beings. Jesus the par excellence is our model to become humane, kind, loving and gentle. Celebration of the birth of Jesus is an incentive to become brothers and sisters to one another filled with love, forgiveness and compassion- and that’s exactly the atmosphere at this unique programme, the brainchild of the Bishop.

Following a welcome dance by the students of Father Muller College of Nursing, the reading from the Bible and prayers of the faithful were done by Fr Ronald Lobo and Fr John Vas-the chaplains at Father Muller Charitable Institutions. The welcome address was delivered by Roy Castelino, the PRO of Mangalore Diocese, where he said that Christmas promotes joy and peace around us and it’s a time of healing and renewed strength, in the present troubled world. Following the cake cutting by the dignitaries, a group of the fraternity of Father Muller Charitable Institution sang Christmas carols in various languages, like English, Konkani, Kannada, Tulu, Malayalam, etc.

Chief Guest Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS said, “Christmas celebration is not new to me, since as a student during my schooling days at a Catholic institution, I had enjoyed all the fun and fervour Christmas had to offer. All I can say is that the Christian/Catholic Community is a peace-loving community, that believes in the motto “Live & Let Live ”! When I entered Mangaluru to take up my post I was a bit nervous hearing a few rumours of the City being a sensitive town, but that was not true, because I can proudly say that Mangaluru is the best city among all others that I have served in my capacity. As a great education hub, we have students from all over the world, who after graduation have been serving the nation and the world”.

He further said, “No doubt that this City of all religions living in peace, unity and harmony is a plus point, except for minor untoward incidents that spoil the unity and harmony, which we should simply ignore. Father Muller Charitable Institutions and St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru have supported our police department in various ways, and I am very grateful to them. The people from all religions who have gathered here show the unity and friendship this coastal city boasts about. This Bandhutva echoes a great feeling that all people belonging to different religions are united together in love and brotherhood. I, along with my department, work sincerely to realise the dream of all citizens of this city. Let us all work in unity and spread peace and harmony all around and make this City a peace-loving City to live in”.

As always, the police commissioner entertained the audience by singing a couple of Kannada songs paying tribute to actors (late) Dr Rajkumar and (Late) Puneeth Kumar, who are his idols. The Bishop felicitated the Police Commissioner with a shawl, flower bouquet and memento. Dr Kelvin Pais, the liaison officer at FMCI conducted a few games, including an American Housie Housie, which kept the audience lively and energetic.

In his presidential address, Bishop Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha appreciated the kind words of wisdom spoken by the Police Commissioner where he quoted the Live & Let Live motto of Christians, said, ” God has become small as a fragile child but the angel had announced that he would be called the Son of the Most High. He has become a beautiful Baby and this Baby brings the learned man and women together today, like the three wise men of his time, to learn from him the art of loving and self-giving. Contemplating Jesus’ life, Swami Vivekananda said, ”Had I lived in Palestine, in the days of Jesus of Nazareth, I would have washed His feet, not with my tears, but with my heart’s blood”. He founded the Ramakrishna Mission on Christmas Eve”.

“Although Jesus is a sign of contradiction and rejection for some, many follow Him willingly and lovingly. For, Jesus does not reject anyone who comes to Him. Freedom is at the centre stage. Jesus’ invitation to follow Him is based on Freedom and not force. We only collaborate lovingly, willingly and joyfully in the plan of God to be one in fraternal love. We are ‘Bandhu’ to each other and He is our elder brother sharing in our flesh and blood. He does not carry any instrument of death but comes with love, forgiveness, peace and joy to yield true fraternity and solidarity. He desires us to spread that love to all brothers and sisters irrespective of boundaries,” said Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha.

While concluding, the Bishop said, “May Lord Jesus, who revealed Him as the creator of the World but born among us as a good human being, help us to understand how to live our life. He said, “Learn from me because I am meek and humble at heart”. May His meekness and humility, his simplicity and his compassion be for us a model to live our life so that God may be pleased with us and that we may have peace. Let us all live in peace and harmony-Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023″.

The arrival of Santa Claus impersonated by Anthony Arpith Nazareth, a senior nurse in the Cardiac OT department brought some fun among the audience and took them into an atmosphere of laughter. The vote of thanks and prayer before meals was done by Fr Richard Coelho, the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, followed by a sumptuous dinner. The programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Dr Rithesh D’cunha, from the Dept of Anaesthesiology, and Dr Shannon Fernandes from the Dept of OBG. Political leaders, including Ex-Mla J R Lobo, Ex-Minister Ramanath Rai, Ex-MLC Ivan D’souza; luminaries of public administration, city corporators, including Naveen D’souza representatives from education, including Vice Chancellor of Nitte University Dr Sathish Bhandary, VC of Yenepoya University Dr Vijay Kumar, health, including Dr Bhaskar Shetty (City Hospital) Dr Shantharam Shetty (Tejasvini Hospital), Dr Yusuf Kumble (Indiana Hospital); IT, Intelligence, banking sector, NGO, Media, religious leaders, heads of Christian institutions graced the occasion.

This feast of Christmas is well-honoured and well-accepted by mankind around the world. The American theologian Reinhold Niebuhr in a beautiful prayer prayed, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference”. This is the greatest enlightenment we can ever have as human beings. God became a human being to make all of us better human beings. Unless we become better human beings we cannot become great personalities to make a meaningful difference in the hearts and minds of people. The simple and dedicated flock around the hills of Bethlehem the shepherds were uneducated but beautiful human beings who knew only one thing: how to share, how to care, how to nurture and how to be universally compassionate. These shepherds did not preach the core values of Christmas, the message of the God the Lord Jesus but they practised through their humble behaviour because the shepherds knew how to care. Definitely, Jesus is the Christmas gift to mankind and God is found in the depths of our hearts.

If you are in a position to find God in others then only you will be in a position to find God in yourself. Serving mankind is nothing but the greatest prayer you can ever do. With his living presence in us, we can feel every moment of truth because that is our faith in him. Unless we are in a position to understand and appreciate the internal deep faith in ourselves we cannot call ourselves great human beings. We should understand and appreciate that it is not material well-being but it is eternal well-being. It is the great peace that is the real gift of God, the gift of Christmas to mankind given by the baby in the manger. The living presence in us can be felt through faith. He is the greatest human being on earth. God becomes a human being to make us more human and better human beings. He is there to wipe our tears and we should wipe out the tears of others by showing empathy, that is the way we can become worthy human beings.