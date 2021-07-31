Spread the love



















Christian Delegation Meets New Governor Of Karnataka

Bengaluru: A delegation led by Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore called upon the new Governor of Karnataka, Tawarchand Ghelot on July 29 to greet him on the occasion of assuming his new office as the Governor of the State.

The Archbishop of Bangalore who is also the Chairman of Karnataka Region Catholic Bishop’s Council conveyed greetings of good wishes on

behalf of the entire Christian community and assured the Governor of his prayers. After a brief exchange of pleasantries, the Governor offered that he was always available and was deeply appreciative of the contributions and the extent of social services rendered by the Christian community to the society. He was gentle, warm, pleasant and receptive, said the PRO of the Archdiocese, J. A. Kanthraj.

The other members of the delegation included Bishop Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath of Mandya Diocese, Bishop P K Samuel of the Church of South India, Monsignor C Francis, Vicar General of Bangalore Archdiocese and J. A. Kanthraj who is also the spokesperson of the Archdiocese.

