Spread the love



















Christian Leaders Pay Courtesy Visit to Police Commissioner

Mangaluru: Leaders of the Christian community, under the leadership of Roy Castelino, PRO of Mangalore diocese, paid a courtesy visit to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

Speaking after receiving the floral bouquet, Shashi Kumar said that he is interested in visiting all the religious places and knowing about the art design of ancient religious centres. He pointed at his name board which is Tulu and said that working in Mangaluru, which is a land of many languages, is an honour. He also got information about the Konkani language and assured that he would try to learn the same if possible.

Shashi Kumar also sought the Christian community’s cooperation to maintain cordial relations between the police department and the public. He said that police need to mingle with the public and know their state of mind, to maintain law and order. Roy Castelino appreciated the interest shown by Shashi Kumar towards art and culture and lauded his style of functioning and assured the commissioner of all the cooperation of the Christian community.

Lewis Pinto, president of Mandd Sobhann, main organization of Konkani; Elias Sanctis, president, Rachana, association of Christian entrepreneurs; Stany Lobo, president of Catholic Sabha which has got 131 units under the limits of Dakshina Kannada and Kasargod and Stany Alvares, social worker and cine actor were present.