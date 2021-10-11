Spread the love



















Christian Religious Prayer Service at Janata Colony, Kundapur – Four Persons taken into Custody

Udupi: The Kota Police have taken four persons into custody for holding a Christian prayer service at a house in Janata colony Halladi, Kundapur on October 10 evening.

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike activists alleged that the couple Prakash and Jyothi who were converted to Christianity were conducting prayer services to pressure the people of Janata Colony to get converted to their religion.

The Kota Police who received the information rushed to the spot and took four persons namely Joythi, Prakash, Manohar and Ravi into custody.

The Kota Police are investigating the Case.

