Christian United Forum celebrates 50th anniversary of 1971 India victory



Bengaluru: To commemorate the 50th Year Anniversary of the Harar Kalan attack during the India-Pakistan war on the night of December 10/11, 1971, the Christian United Forum in Bengaluru has honoured two surviving war heroes.

The war heros — Brigadier Vijay Kumar and Colonel Vinod Joshi — were honoured at the function held in St. Mary’s Church in Ramamurthy Nagar of Bengaluru on Sunday.

Brigadier Vijay Kumar has fought several wars — 1962 against China in Ladakh sector; 1965 war against Pakistan in Kargil; and 1971 war against Pakistan (in Punjab, Shakargarh sector)along with Second Lt David Alexander Devadason.

Kumar was decorated with Gallantry Awards twice for his exemplary participation in the 1965 and 1971 Wars.

Colonel Vinod Joshi participated in the 1962 War against China in Chushul and in the 1971 War against Pakistan in Bangladesh and contributed to the liberation of Bangladesh. A large number of Pakistan troops surrendered to him.

T.J. Abraham, the President of the Forum stated, “We specially paid our tributes to the gallantry action of Second Lt. David Alexander Devadason, who was commanding a platoon of ‘W’ Company, who displayed admirable grit and determination in silencing the Pakistani Medium Machine Gun bunker, which was hindering the advancement of the Indian battalions forward.

“With his split second decision to break away from his line, charging right into the Pakistani bunker single-handedly and lobbing a granite, to silence and destroy the bunker. His timely self sacrificing action paved the way for the Indian forces to advance and finally defeat the Pakistani forces in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war,” he stated.

Lt. David Alexander Devadason’s body, which had taken 18 bullets, was found with his hands tightly holding on to the Cross in the chain in his neck, he said.

The condolences were given and candle light prayers were held for CDS General Bipin Rawat and the other esteemed defence personnel, who lost their lives in the helicopter crash.

The event was solemnised by Fr.Dony, the Parish Priest of St.Mary’s church, Ramamurthy Nagar. Christian United Forum and other office bearers Peter George, Aida D’cunha, Nataline Williams and Gracy Peter were present.

The Parish Priest Fr.Dony highlighted the fact that none of those present, including himself, had the privilege of physically seeing or hearing about the ground realities/details of the famous 1971 Indo-Pak war, but were privileged today to see and hear from the two surviving veterans, who were on the war field, after having offered themselves to die for the Nation.

Fr. Dony also appealed to the youth present at the occasion to take the physical presence of the war heroes as an inspiration and join the defence forces, to serve the motherland.