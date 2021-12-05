Christians Assemble To Protest Against Anti-Conversion Bill

Protest Peace Gathering Of Christian Denominations Held At Bangalore Catholic Cathedral Grounds

Bengaluru: The Christians of various denominations gathered for the Peace Assembly to pray for the non-promulgation of the Anti-Conversion Bill at the Catholic cathedral grounds here on December 4.

Speaking on the occasion, Archbishop Peter Machado of Bangalore earnestly appealed to all Christians who joined the Peace Gathering to demonstrate the unity and strength of Christians and also to express strong opposition and apathy for the proposed Bill. Archbishop Machado urged all to publicly assert and demand “our Fundamental Rights and Constitutional Privileges.”

Archbishop Machado, president, All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights which organized the programme of protest, said power and authority come from God. Anyone in power cannot misuse that authority given by God. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis and embraced him. Speaking in Kannada, English and Hindi, Dr Machado said the faith of all people have to be respected. We have our own rights as well. We serve humanity. The first Kannada dictionary was written by a Christian missionary. The officers and leaders in high positions are all brought out from our educational institutions. We do not take advantage of our achievements but only give service to all sections of the community and society. He appealed to the large gathering to pray for the government as “we work for God and country.” The archbishop who is also the president, Karnataka Region Catholic Bishops’ Council appreciated the assistance and support rendered by the police department.

The members of the Forum included Assemblies of God, Baptist Church, Believers Eastern Church, Roman Catholic Church, Church of South India, FCCO, Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church, Lutheran Church, Malankara Orthodox Church, Marthoma Syrian Church, Methodist Church and Seventh-Day Adventists.

K J George, MLA and former State Home Minister speaking on the occasion among other things pointed out a number of recent incidents that have taken place in the State. He expressed his concern over the happenings and brutality against humanity.

Margaret Alva, Governor in different States and Union Minister said Christians are a peace-loving community, never a violent section. She wondered why all this drama here and now. Alva stated that she failed to understand what the government was trying to create in the peaceful Karnataka. She said she received education from the Jesuits. What crime the Jesuits of Ranchi committed, she queried. She challenged to point out five names who were converted in any Christian institutions. Even though the British, French, Dutch and Portuguese ruled us, yet the number has not even reached 3%. The number should have come to 30% if the conversion had taken place. The missionaries spent money and time for service to people. Margaret Alva said she was in charge of North East for 20 years and had seen the nuns running in villages, managing schools for the tribal people of Arunachal to Mizoram. Christians are not afraid as Christianity grew in the blood of martyrs. All are called to defend the faith. This is a challenge not only for Christians but for Muslims and Sikhs as well.

Alva among other things said, “My religion is given to me by the Constitution to follow, practice and propagate.” It has given this right to all. Christmas is approaching, more and more restrictions could be imposed to prevent us from celebrating it. “We have to stand united, all minorities need to be united.” About 90% of people are with us including Hindus. We must be determined and resolute in our stand. They can do nothing to kill us or our religion. Alva who spoke both in Kannada and English suggested organizing such gatherings and rallies in every parish at least on a Sunday.

Dr Belgami Mohammad Saad who was among others spoke said the choice of religion is of the individual as the Constitution has granted it to all. We are all created by the same God. We have the prophet Jesus Christ and others as our guide. The existence of discrimination has to be removed at all costs. A crisis has come about against which all have to come together to safeguard the real Indian ethos. Humanity is our first religion. What happens today is a tragedy. The right-wing has to see reason and we all have to make appeals to the government to make them change their stand.

Naveen Peter read out a memorandum that was earlier presented to the DC. All present joined hands and raised them uttering divine verse in unison indicating they stand united. Earlier, the programme began with praise and worship, prayer song, bible reading by Jayraj and Pastor Sebastian Ravia Kumar welcomed the dignitaries and special invitees. The programme came to a close with Archbishop’s prayer and blessings.

The crowd of people gathered in larger numbers on the opposite side of the cathedral grounds as the police and volunteers prevented the people from going to the venue.

Among others present on the dais included Bishop P K Samuel, Bishop Sebastian Adayantrath, Fr Yashwanth Kumar, Bishop MorDemetrios, Pastor Lokesh, Dr C Dwarakanath, J Alexander, Vinisha Nero, MLA, J R Lobo, David Simeon, Ivan Nigli, Ex MLA, Ivan D’Souza, Ex MLC, Msgr S Jayanathan, Msgr C Francis, Ronald Colaco, F T R Colaco, Rtd IG, Lukose Vallathara, Jaijo Joseph Wilson Reddy, JDS (Chr. Wing Pres), Sebastian Anthony, Jayakar Jerome and Kennedy Shanthakumar. Scores of priests and nuns besides lay leaders and people of all walks of life gathered in support of and in solidarity with the Peaceful Assembly.

A statement issued by Archbishop Peter Machado read like this:

The Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues have reiterated that the Government will table a bill on Anti – Conversion, during the upcoming winter sessions of the Assembly in Belagavi. The entire Christian Community in Karnataka opposes the proposal of the Anti-Conversion Bill in one voice and questions the need for such an exercise when sufficient laws and court directives are in place to monitor any aberration of the existing laws.

BJP MLA from Hosadurga (in Chitradurga district) Goolihatti Shekhar, during the recent monsoon session of the Karnataka Assembly, claimed religious conversions “by force or through inducement” was “rampant” across the state. The MLA also said that 15,000 to 20,000 people, including his own mother, were converted to Christianity in his constituency. The Taluk Administration of Hosadurga conducted an enquiry into allegations made by the MLA, Goolihatti Shekhar, and the result of their enquiry stated that there were no such attempts of forced conversions and that those who are converted to Christianity, did it willingly.

According to Census of India data, the percentage of the Christian population in the country in 2001 was 2.34 percent. In 2011, the Christian Population declined marginally from 2.34 percent to 2.30 percent. Also, in the state of Karnataka, the situation is no different. The statistics give a clear picture that the Christian Population in the state of Karnataka, during the 2001 census amounted to 1.91 percent, while it significantly decreased to 1.87 percent in the year 2011. If there were rampant conversions, as claimed by the MLA and others, the Christian population should, both in state and nation, have seen an increase. But the facts and figures indicate that a lot of hue and cry over religious conversion is nothing but a futile exaggeration.

As per today’s news, the Anti-Conversion Bill in Karnataka will be ready by December 5, to be tabled in the next legislative session beginning from December 13. There are a few serious issues in this:

1. The Anti-Conversion Bill is primarily targeted against minorities. All minorities and secular sections will have to raise a united voice against this.

2. The first Anti-Conversion Law was passed in Orissa in 1967. The attacks on the Christians began from the 70s onwards, culminating in the Kandhamal genocide in 2007 and 2008. The law gave a justification for the attacks on the Christians.

3. After Odisha, the Anti-Conversion Law was passed in 6 other states in India. Not much resistance was put up against such an undemocratic law. As a result, the attacks on Christians increased in all these states.

4. Today, there is enough documentation to show that persecution of Christians is taking place in every state and every union territory in India. The proposed law will only make the situation worse.

5. The issue of forced conversion is a highly exaggerated subject. Many of our BJP leaders have studied in Christian schools and they have also chosen Christian hospitals for the medical treatment. None of them was forcefully converted.

6. In Kandhamal, forced conversion has taken place by the Hindutva forces pacing axes on the necks of the Adivasi Christians and Dalit Christians. They were forcefully converted to Hinduism. The culprits are not punished despite the Anti-Conversion Law. All the victims still go to church and believe in their own original faith, despite the use of force in 2008. Faith is something that is deeply personal. It cannot be forced.

7. In case when there is a case of forced conversion taking place, the present law under the Indian Constitution is more than sufficient to deal with such situations. There is no need for any additional law.

8. Anti-Conversion Law is a violation of the basic foundations of the Indian Constitution. It violates many articles in the Indian Constitution. Even Ambedkar who was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution had converted to Buddhism without the permission of the state.

9. The Anti-Conversion Law is a shame on the secular principles outlined by the Indian Constitution. All secular sections should raise their voice unitedly on this dangerous law. It is better to foresee communal violence before it really takes place.

10. The process of passing such a law in a hurried manner itself is faulty. The Karnataka Government says that the draft of the bill will be ready on December 5 and it will be tabled in the legislature session starting from December 13. So, where is the time and space for a public discussion? In crucial matters of this order, in a democracy, no bill should be allowed to be abled without a proper public discourse. The bill should not be allowed to be tabled.