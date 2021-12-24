Christians Celebrate Christmas with Devotion and Joy in Udupi District

Udupi: Despite the apprehension about the Third Wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Udupi Diocese Christian community celebrated Christmas on Friday night with restraint and simplicity but with full devotion and joy.

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocol imposed by the government agencies, Christians in all the churches of the diocese conducted special prayers, Carol singing and Holy mass.

The special celebrations for Christmas were conducted by the Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo at the Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur where he delivered the Christmas message. The Rector of the Cathedral Fr Valerian Mendonca and Assistant Parish Priest Fr Joy Andrade concelebrated the festal mass.

In his homily, Bishop Gerald Lobo said that despite the differences in celebrating Christmas throughout the world, the Christmas message is the same to all, which conveys God’s love, peace, and harmony. The birth of Christ propagates peace, love, cooperation and harmony. Christmas’s message with peace and love has emerged as the rays of hope of the early rising sun.

All the churches of the Udupi Diocese were beautified with colourful lights and attractive stars. During the festal evening masses on Friday night, baby Jesus’ statues were placed in the beautifully decorated cribs with prayers and hymns. With lighted candles and floral offerings, the birth of Jesus Christ was proclaimed and celebrated.

Parish priests of the prominent churches Fr Denis D’Sa of Our Lady of Health Church, Shirva, Fr Charles Menezes of Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi, Fr Stany Tauro of the Holy Rosary Church, Kundapur and Fr Alban D’Souza of St. Lawrence Shrine, Attur-Karkala celebrated the festal mass in their respective churches.

As per the government’s directives, social distancing was maintained in all the churches following thermal checking and sanitization.