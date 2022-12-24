Christians Celebrate Christmas with Devotion and Joy in Udupi

Udupi: The Christian community of the Udupi district celebrated Christmas on Saturday night with devotion and joy.

Christmas celebrations have been extremely muted for the past two years due to the pandemic. But this year, Christians celebrated Christmas on a larger scale.

Christians in all the churches of the diocese conducted special prayers, Carol singing and Holy mass.

The special celebration for Christmas was conducted by the Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo at the Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur where he delivered the Christmas message. The Rector of the Cathedral Fr Valerian Mendonca, Assistant Parish Priest Fr Joy Andrade and guest priests concelebrated the festival mass.

In his homily, Bishop Gerald Lobo said that despite the differences in celebrating Christmas throughout the world, the Christmas message is the same to all, which conveys God’s love, peace, and harmony. The birth of Christ propagates peace, love, cooperation and harmony.

Today fear, exploitation, sorrow, violence, riots and inequality have spread throughout the world. Under these circumstances, Christmas’s message of peace and love has emerged as a ray of hope.

All churches of the Udupi Diocese were beautified with colourful lights and attractive stars.

During the festal evening masses on Saturday night, baby Jesus’ statues were placed in the beautifully decorated cribs with prayers and hymns. With lighted candles and floral offerings, the birth of Jesus Christ was proclaimed and celebrated.

Parish priests of the prominent churches, Fr Denis D’Sa of St Ann’s Church Thottam; Fr Leslie D’Souza Our Lady of Health Church, Shirva; Fr Charles Menezes of Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi; Fr Stany Tauro of the Holy Rosary Church, Kundapur and Fr Alban D’Souza of St. Lawrence Shrine, Attur-Karkala celebrated the festal mass in their respective churches.



