Christians Celebrate Christmas With Sharing And Caring

Mangaluru: The Christmas-eve mass was held in all the parishes in the diocese on December 24, to celebrate the birth of Jesus who was born in a manger.

At Bendur church, carols singing was held from 6:30 pm, followed by the festive mass at 7:30 pm. The festive mass was concelebrated by the resident priest Fr Walter D’Mello, parish priest of Bendur Church Fr Vincent Monteiro, Fr Ronson Pinto, Fr Vivian Rodrigues and Fr Ivan Madtha.

In his homily, Fr Vincent Monteiro said, “Today we are celebrating the birth of Jesus, who was born in a manger 2000 years ago. It is a historic event. Jesus came to this world to save us from sin and lived with us. Every year we celebrate the birth of Jesus”.

Fr Vincent further said, “There is a difference between light and darkness. We compare truth to light and sin to darkness. We should prepare ourselves to accept Jesus. Our lives should be simple, we need to live with simplicity. Many times, we run away from the light because we cannot tolerate it. We are not ready to accept Jesus in our lives. We should change our lives and try to accept Jesus in our life. As we celebrate Christmas, we should learn to love others”.

Christmas cake was distributed to all the parishioners after the mass. The children in Bendur Parish later presented a skit on Christmas.