Christians Celebrate Christmas With Simplicity Amid COVID

Mangaluru: A Christmas-eve mass was held in all the parishes in the district on December 24 to celebrate the birth of Jesus who was born in a manger.

This year the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese had called the faithful to celebrate Christmas with simplicity and said, “Whatever we save during the celebrations will be shared with the poor who do not have a roof over their heads or struggle to take care of their families”.

At Rosario Cathedral, carols singing was held from 7:00 pm, followed by the festive mass at 7:30 pm. The festive mass was celebrated by the Bishop of Mangaluru Dr Peter Paul Saldanha along with the Parish Priest Fr Alfred Pinto and assistant parish priests.

In his homily, Bishop Dr Peter Saldanha said, “Nine Months back on March 24, at 8 pm our PM addressed the Nation and said that for the safety of the people of this country we announce a lockdown for 21 days from March 25. We were all taking care of ourselves sitting within the four walls of our homes most of the time. Now, after exactly 9 months, we all are here to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Today we are happy because Jesus is our salvation, and we believe that Jesus is with us”.

Bishop further said, “We have to prepare ourselves to accept Jesus. Our lives should be simple, and we need to live with simplicity. When we celebrate Christmas, we should learn to love our neighbours. We all should share our Christmas joy with the poor and the marginalized by caring for them. That is how we celebrate real Christmas in our lives.”

This year the Diocese has cancelled all the cultural programmes. Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha wished all the faithful a very happy Christmas.