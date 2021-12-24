Christians Celebrate Christmas With Simplicity

Mangaluru: This year also the Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese had called the faithful to celebrate Christmas with simplicity by following COVID-19 protocols. Open-Air Masses were held at all the Churches on December 24 evening.

At Bendur church, carols singing was held from 6:30 pm, followed by the festive mass at 7:00 pm. The festive mass was celebrated by the Parish Priest of Bendur Church Fr Vincent Monteiro, Fr Walter D’Mello, Fr Lawrence Crasta, Fr Ronson Pinto and Fr Ivan Madtha.

In his homily, Fr Walter D’Mello said, “In these two years, we have witnessed a lot of deaths due to CIVID. Loved ones of many of us have departed which is hard to digest. There is a fear of COVID throughout the world and there is fear of Omicron. At the same time, our faith has saved us from the Pandemic. During the pandemic, most of the people have gone through a financial crisis and most of you have thought of the future of your children. Now, the government is targeting our community and implementing unnecessary bills. The powerful are dominating the poor and the majority is dominating the minority. But we are not afraid because Jesus is with us”.

Fr Walter further said, “We have to prepare ourselves to accept Jesus. Our lives should be simple, and we need to live with simplicity. When we celebrate Christmas, we should learn to love our neighbours. We all should share our Christmas joy with the poor and the marginalized by sharing and caring for them. That is how we celebrate real Christmas in our lives. We need to be the role models by our deeds.”

Christmas cake was distributed to all the parishioners after the mass. This year all the cultural programmes have been cancelled by the Diocese.