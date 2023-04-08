Christians Celebrate Easter with Faith and Devotion In Udupi

Udupi: Easter is one of the most important religious holidays for people following Christianity all over the world. The festival commemorates the Resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ, three days after the agonizing Crucifixion.

Christians across the district of Udupi gathered in their respective parishes to celebrate Easter on Saturday, April 8. The main celebration of the Diocese was held at the Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur under the leadership of Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi.

The liturgy of the Easter Vigil began at 7:00 pm outside the church. The lights were put off when the fire was lit. With the blessing of the new fire, the Paschal Candle was lit and carried inside the church. As the Paschal candle was placed on its stand in the sanctuary, the lights in the church were switched on. Fr Valerian Mendonca, the parish priest of the church, chanted the Exsultet, also called the “Easter Proclamation”.

The next part of the Easter Vigil was the Liturgy of the Word during which four readings from the Old Testament were taken up, each followed by a responsorial hymn and prayer by the main celebrant.

The Liturgy of the Word comprised four readings from the Old Testament: The story of Creation, from the Book of Genesis; the Crossing of the Red Sea from the Exodus; a passage from Isiah and another from Ezekiel. This was followed by a reading from the Letter of St Paul to the Romans, and the Gospel passage, taken from St Mark. After singing ‘Gloria’ accompanied by ringing bells and the main church bell, two readings from the New Testament were read.

After the homily, the water was blessed, and people lit their candles as they renewed the Baptismal Vows, following which the Bishop and priests sprinkled the newly blessed Holy Water on the congregation.

At the end of the solemn Easter Mass, Fr Valerian Mendonca, Parish Priest of the Church, extended Easter greetings to all and invoked the blessings of the Risen Christ on all the parishioners.

He also thanked each and everyone who had helped in the smooth conduct of all the services during the Holy Week.

Bishop Gerald also wished Happy Easter to all the parishioners on the occasion.

Like this: Like Loading...