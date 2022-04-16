Christians Celebrate Easter With Faith And Devotion in Udupi

Udupi: Easter is one of the most important religious holidays for people following Christianity all over the world. The festival commemorates the Resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ, three days after the agonizing Crucifixion.

Christians across the district of Udupi gathered in their respective parishes to celebrate Easter on Saturday, April 16.

The main celebration of the Diocese was held at the Milagres Cathedral Kallianpur under the leadership of Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi.

The liturgy of the Easter Vigil began at 7:00 pm outside the church. The lights were put off when the fire was lit. With the blessing of the new fire, the Paschal Candle was lit and carried inside the church. As the Paschal candle was placed on its stand in the sanctuary, the lights in the church were switched on. Fr Valerian Mendonca, the parish priest of the church, chanted the Exsultet, also called the “Easter Proclamation”.

The next part of the Easter Vigil was the Liturgy of the Word during which four readings from the Old Testament were taken up, each followed by a responsorial hymn and prayer by the main celebrant.

The Liturgy of the Word comprised four readings from the Old Testament: The story of Creation, from the Book of Genesis; the Crossing of the Red Sea from the Exodus; a passage from Isiah and another from Ezekiel. This was followed by a reading from the Letter of St Paul to the Romans, and the Gospel passage, taken from St Mark. After singing ‘Gloria’ accompanied by ringing bells and the main church bell, two readings from the New Testament were read.

After the homily, the water was blessed, and people lit their candles as they renewed the Baptismal Vows, following which the Bishop and priests sprinkled the newly blessed Holy Water on the congregation.

In his Easter Message Bishop Gerald Lobo said, “The highest among Solemnities, the greatest among Feasts – Easter is the day we celebrate the crowning, central truth of our faith in Jesus Christ. Easter is the most important day of the Christian calendar, more important than Christmas. It is the day of the Resurrection and Christ’s triumphant victory over sin and death”.

The bishop further said, “Easter not only is the foundation of our faith, but it also invigorates our hope. Hope draws our eyes upward, where God resides. Saint Paul encourages us: “Therefore if you are risen with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is sitting at the right hand of God” (Col. 3:1-4).

The bishop also said, “After a welcome relief from Covid, we are being challenged with a wave of communal disharmony, hatred and violence around us. It’s our bounden duty to safeguard communal harmony and peace in our land which is an invaluable blessing we have inherited from our forefathers. Let every one of us exercise restraint and work hard to defeat the divisive force lurching around us”.

On Easter Sunday, let us all join with the chorus of the faithful as we proclaim, “Yes, rejoice and be glad for Christ is truly risen. At the end of the solemn Easter Mass, Fr Valerian Mendonca, Parish Priest of the Church, extended Easter greetings to all and invoked the blessings of the Risen Christ on all the parishioners.

He also thanked each and everyone who had helped in the smooth conduct of all the services during the Holy Week.

Bishop Gerald also wished Happy Easter to all the parishioners on the occasion.