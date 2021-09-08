Spread the love



















Christians Celebrate Monti Fest With Devotion And Fervor with Covid Restrictions in Udupi

Udupi: The feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Monti Fest) was celebrated with devotion and fervor in and around the Udupi district following COVID-19 guidelines on September 8.

For the Konkani-speaking Catholic community living in the coastal districts, September 8 has special significance as the day is also celebrated as the day of the ‘New Rice’.

Christians gathered in their respective churches and children offered flowers to mother Mary. The Church parish priests blessed the new paddy and took it in a procession inside the church.

Due to the state government’s Covid Guidelines, public processions were banned. Offering flowers and the corn blessing ceremony was held inside the church by the parish priests.

Priests concelebrated the holy Eucharistic mass and the first harvest paddy was distributed to all attendees.

The Bishop of Udupi diocese Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo participated in the ceremony at St Antony’s Church Kunthalnagar and blessed the new paddy and concelebrated the holy Eucharistic mass along with Fr Wilson, Parish Priest of the Church.

After the Mass, newly grown paddy corn was distributed to the parishioners and children left happily with sugar cane!

