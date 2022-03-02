Christians in DK Hold Silent Human Chain Protest Against Anti-Conversion Bill

Mangaluru: Christians from all the parishes of the Mangalore Diocese staged a silent Human Chain protest outside their respective parishes on March 2, against the Anti-conversion Bill proposed by the Government of Karnataka.

The protest started from the entrance of every church and all the faithful formed a human chain along the road in front of their respective wards. Ward Gurkars and representatives from various Parishes took the lead holding placards and lit candles.

Speaking to mangalorean.com, the Parish Priest of Milagres Church Fr Bonaventure Nazareth said, “The Christian Community has contributed a lot to society, and many have benefitted, but the State government has targeted the Christian community by bringing the anti-conversion bill. Today more than one thousand parishioners have participated in the silent human chain protest against the anti-conversion bill. Hope the government will withdraw the anti-conversion bill and allow us to lead our life peacefully”.

Photo Album