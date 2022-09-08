Christians in Udupi Celebrate Monti Fest With Devotion And Fervor

Udupi: The feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Monti Fest) was celebrated with devotion and fervour in and around Udupi district here on September 8.

For the Konkani-speaking Catholic community living in the coastal districts, September 8 has special significance as the day is also celebrated as the day of the ‘New Rice’.

Christians gathered in their respective churches and children offered flowers to mother Mary. The Church parish priests blessed the new paddy and took it in a procession inside the church.

Priests concelebrated the festive mass and the first harvest paddy was distributed to all the attendees.

After the Mass, the newly grown paddy corn was distributed to the parishioners and children left happily with sugar canes!

