Christians to hold Hunger strike against Proposed Anti-conversion Bill in Belagavi on Dec 17

Udupi: “Expressing opposition to the proposed anti-conversion Bill by the State Government the Christian community will stage a hunger strike during the winter session in front of Suvarna Soudha Belagavi on December 17”, said the State president of Bharathiya Christa Okkuta Prashanth Jathanna during a press meet held at the Press Club here on December 13.

Addressing the media persons Prashanth Jathanna said, “The proposed anti-conversion bill by the State Government is the move that goes against the principles of the Indian Constitution and would become a tool for fringe groups to target and harass Christians in Karnataka. BJP MLA from Goolihatti Shekhar claimed 15,000 to 20,000 people, including his mother, were converted to Christianity in his constituency. The Hosadurga taluk administration conducted an inquiry into the allegations and found that there were no such attempts, and those who converted did so out of their willingness and conviction.

Prashanth further said, “The State Government is planning to introduce the Bill, succumbing to pressure from fringe groups. A majority of the Hindus do not support the Bill. The Anti-Conversion Bill would become a tool for the fringe elements to take the law into their hands and vitiate the atmosphere with communal unrest in the otherwise peaceful state”.

IFKCA Udupi district President Dr Neri Cornelio, Secretary Richard Dais, Legal advisor Noel Prashanth Karkada and state convener Gladson Karkada were present at the press meet.