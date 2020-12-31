Spread the love



















Christians Welcome New year with Adoration in Udupi District

Udupi: New Year 2021 was ushered in by the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and celebration of the Feast of Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God in Udupi Diocese on 31 December, the last day of the year 2020.

Fr Canute Aranha assistant parish priest of Milagres Cathedral conducted the Adoration of the Blessed sacrament from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

The Feast of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God was concelebrated by Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo Bishop of Udupi Diocese along with Fr Valerian Mendonca Rector and other priests at Milagres Cathedral.

In his homily, Fr Valerian Mendonca highlighted the importance of motherhood and explained the meaning of Mary’s Solemnity, the Mother of God, giving various examples from the Gospel. Mother Mary has been the role model to all the mothers, and her humility, simplicity, compassion and devotion have been the guiding principles of humanity.

At the end of the mass, Fr Valerian Mendonca conveyed the greetings of New Year 2021 to all the parishioners.

The churches admitted only a limited number of devotees wearing the mask and maintaining social distancing. The direct telecast of the masses was arranged to benefit those who could not attend the festal mass.

Parish priests of prominent churches Fr Denis D’Sa of Our Lady of Health Church, Shirva, Fr Charles Menezes of Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi, Fr Stany Tauro of the Holy Rosary Church, Kundapur and Fr George D’Souza of St. Lawrence Shrine, Attur-Karkala celebrated the festal masses in their respective churches.

As per the government’s directives, social distancing was maintained in all the churches with thermal checking and sanitization.



