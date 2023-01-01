Christians Welcome the New year with Adoration in Udupi

Udupi: New Year 2023 was ushered in by the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and celebration of the Feast of Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God at the Milagres Cathedral on 31st December.

Rev. Fr Joy Andrade assistant Parish priest conducted the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 7 pm to 7:30 pm.

The Feast of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, was Celebrated by Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi Diocese, Fr Valerian Mendonca, Rector of Milagres Cathedral, Fr Joy Andrade, Asst. Parish Priest of Milagres Cathedral and other guest priests.

At the end of the mass, Fr Valerian Mendonca and the Bishop conveyed greetings of New Year 2021 to all the parishioners.

The Bishop offered a Special prayer service to the departed soul of emeritus Pope Benedict XVI during the festive mass.

Parish priests of the prominent churches, Fr Denis D’Sa of St Ann’s Church Thottam; Fr Leslie D’Souza Our Lady of Health Church, Shirva; Fr Charles Menezes of Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi; Fr Stany Tauro of the Holy Rosary Church, Kundapur and Fr Alban D’Souza of St. Lawrence Shrine, Attur-Karkala celebrated the festal mass in their respective churches.



